FX option expiries for December 31 NY cut at 10:00 Eastern Time, via DTCC, can be found below.
- EUR/USD: EUR amounts
- 1.1200 221m
- 1.1400 335m
- 1.1505 840m
- GBP/USD: GBP amounts
- 1.3275 271m
- USD/CHF: USD amounts
- 0.9400 400m
- USD/CAD: USD amounts
- 1.2900 242m
