FX option expiries for Dec 9 NY cut at 10:00 Eastern Time, via DTCC, can be found below.
- EUR/USD: EUR amounts
- 1.0290-00 1.4b
- 1.0330 203m
- 1.0370 203m
- 1.0400 406m
- 1.0440-50 333m
- 1.0550 427m
- GBP/USD: GBP amounts
- 1.2200 211m
- 1.2400 291m
- USD/JPY: USD amounts
- 135.00 511m
- 135.25 305m
- 135.50 210m
- 136.00 623m
- 137.00 200m
- 138.00 395m
- AUD/USD: AUD amounts
- 0.6600 482m
- 0.6700 343m
- 0.6750 219m
- 0.6800 428m
- USD/CAD: USD amounts
- 1.3500 1.08b
- 1.3550-60 473m
- 1.3600 395m
- 1.3650 625m
- 1.3700 478m
- 1.3800 690m
- EUR/GBP: EUR amounts
- 0.8700 280m
