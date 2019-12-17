FX option expiries for Dec 17 NY cut at 10:00 Eastern Time, via DTCC, can be found below.
- EUR/USD: EUR amounts
- 1.1040 792m
- 1.1090 815m
- 1.1095 556m
- 1.1100 814m
- 1.1150 617m
- 1.1185 612m
- GBP/USD: GBP amounts
- 1.3175 254m
- 1.3200 248m
- 1.3300 203m
- 1.3375 200m
- 1.3450 513m
- 1.3500 204m
- USD/JPY: USD amounts
- 108.50 617m
- 109.50 478m
- 109.75 790m
- 110.40 400m
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD fades the recovery to 1.3300 ahead of UK employment data
GBP/USD is trading with sizeable losses above 1.3250, having stalled its recovery just ahead of the 1.33 handle. Resurgent Hard Brexit fears weigh following reports of a new Brexit deadline to be set by the UK PM Johnson. Focus on UK jobs, Carney's speech.
EUR/USD stuck in range below 200-day MA
EUR/USD continues to waver in a tight range below the 200-day SMA at 1.1153 so far this Tuesday. Markets are not impressed by the US-China trade truce. Euro bulls need weak US data to force a convincing move above the key average.
Forex Today: Fresh Brexit risks pound GBP, Aussie hit by RBA; UK jobs next of note
Fresh Brexit fears: UK press reported overnight that PM Johnson will set a new deadline to prevent any extension of the Brexit transition period beyond 2020.
Gold stays below 50-DMA despite recent challenges to risk tone
Gold remains under pressure while trading around $1,475 during Tuesday’s Asian session. The Bullion earlier benefited from the US Dollar (USD) weakness but fails to respond to the latest risk-off moves.
USD/JPY: Bearish MACD, pullbacks from 109.70/75 keep sellers hopeful
USD/JPY forms a triangle pattern near the familiar territory. The repeated failures to cross 109.70/75 area and bearish signals from 12-bar Moving Average Convergence and Divergence (MACD) increases the odds of the pair’s fresh declines.