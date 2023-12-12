FX option expiries for Dec 12 NY cut at 10:00 Eastern Time, via DTCC, can be found below.
- EUR/USD: EUR amounts
- 1.0600 473m
- 1.0685 548m
- 1.0700 706m
- 1.0725 459m
- 1.0750 872m
- 1.0900 474m
- GBP/USD: GBP amounts
- 1.2530 480m
- USD/JPY: USD amounts
- 144.80 450m
- 145.35 590m
- USD/CHF: USD amounts
- 0.8875 451m
- AUD/USD: AUD amounts
- 0.6525 354m
