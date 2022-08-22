FX option expiries for August 20 NY cut at 10:00 Eastern Time, via DTCC, can be found below.
- EUR/USD: EUR amounts
- 0.9865 223m
- 0.9950-60 518m
- 1.000 258m
- 1.0140 360m
- 1.0180 536m
- USD/JPY: USD amounts
- 135.00 630m
- 137.00 367m
- 137.20 300m
- 137.50 230m
- 138.00 280m
- AUD/USD: AUD amounts
- 0.6760 385m
- 0.6945 399m
- 0.7000 450m
- USD/CAD: USD amounts
- 1.2925 360m
- 1.2950 231m
- NZD/USD: NZD amounts
- 0.6150 403m
- EUR/JPY: EUR amounts
- 137.50 230m
- EUR/CHF: EUR amounts
- 0.9550 493m
- 0.9800 491m
