FX option expiries for August 19 NY cut at 10:00 Eastern Time, via DTCC, can be found below.
- EUR/USD: EUR amounts
- 1.0065-70 265m
- 1.0100 715m
- 1.0125 367m
- 1.0150 316m
- 1.0175-80 746m
- 1.0190 244m
- 1.0250 495m
- GBP/USD: GBP amounts
- 1.2100 578m
- USD/JPY: USD amounts
- 135.00 390m
- 136.00 805m
- AUD/USD: AUD amounts
- 0.6900 255m
- 0.6950 302m
- 0.6995-00 431m
- USD/CAD: USD amounts
- 1.2750-60 1.61b
- 1.2875-85 924m
- 1.2900 261m
- 1.2915 348m
- EUR/GBP: EUR amounts
- 0.8460 501m
