FX option expiries for August 15 NY cut at 10:00 Eastern Time, via DTCC, can be found below.
- EUR/USD: EUR amounts
- 1.0210 250m
- GBP/USD: GBP amounts
- 1.2285 786m
- USD/JPY: USD amounts
- 131.50 300m
- 133.00 365m
- 134.00 685m
- AUD/USD: AUD amounts
- 0.7195 411m
- USD/CAD: USD amounts
- 1.2740 662m
- 1.2950 655m
- EUR/GBP: EUR amounts
- 0.8535 742m
