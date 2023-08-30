FX option expiries for Aug 30 NY cut at 10:00 Eastern Time, via DTCC, can be found below.
- EUR/USD: EUR amounts
- 1.0775 1.4b
- 1.0800 1.4b
- 1.0865 414m
- 1.0875 1b
- 1.0900 13b
- 1.0990 590m
- GBP/USD: GBP amounts
- 1.2600 316m
- USD/JPY: USD amounts
- 145.50 2.8b
- 146.30 710m
- 147.50 815m
- USD/CHF: USD amounts
- 0.8850 807m
- AUD/USD: AUD amounts
- 0.6500 604m
- 0.6535 602m
- USD/CAD: USD amounts
- 1.3440 492m
- 1.3560 1.2b
- NZD/USD: NZD amounts
- 0.6150 603m
- EUR/GBP: EUR amounts
- 0.8625 301m
- 0.8725 747m
