FX option expiries for Aug 28 NY cut at 10:00 Eastern Time, via DTCC, can be found below.
- EUR/USD: EUR amounts
- 1.1100 1.8bn
- 1.1145 875m
- GBP/USD: GBP amounts
- 1.2250 335m
- 1.2305 238m
- 1.2350 211m
- USD/JPY: USD amounts
- 104.50 761m
- 105.00 833m
- 105.80 926m
- 106.25 434m
- 106.30 400m
- 106.50 458m
- 107.00 1.5bn
- 107.10 405m
- 107.25 375m
- AUD/USD: AUD amounts
- 0.6700 703m
- 0.6800 620m
- 0.6820 931m
- NZD/USD: NZD amounts
- 0.6300 243m
- 0.6450 211m
- EUR/GBP: EUR amounts
- 0.9000 397m
- 0.9040 455m
