FX option expiries for Aug 12 NY cut at 10:00 Eastern Time, via DTCC, can be found below.
- EUR/USD: EUR amounts
- 1.1100 864m
- 1.1180 557m
- USD/JPY: USD amounts
- 105.00 1.4bn
- 105.50 1.5bn
- 106.75 490m
- 107.00 2.0bn
- USD/CAD: USD amounts
- 1.3250 1.5bn
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
EUR/USD resilient despite the spike in Italy-German yield spread
EUR/USD eked out moderate gains on Friday despite the big rise in the Italy-German yield differential and remains bid above 1.12 ahead of the London open. The upside, however, could be capped by Italian uncertainty.
GBP/USD: Bears await major trade/UK political news to break below 1.2000
GBP/USD refrains from breaking the 1.2000 mark amid lack of major clues. Brexit headlines keep increasing odds of a no-deal exit with the latest ones coming from Ireland. UK politicians secretly plot against PM Johnson’s position in the case of a no-confidence vote failure.
USD/JPY off lows, re-takes 105.50 amid better risk tones
Amid higher Treasury yields and risk-on action in the Asian equities and US equtiy futures, USD/JPY is seen recovering from an early dip to 105.30 levels. But the Yen remains better bid amid increased US-China trade risks.
Gold: Buyers and sellers jostle around $1496
With the global traders awaiting fresh trade/political clues to extend Gold’s previous run-up, the quote takes the rounds to $1496 during early Monday in Asia. The US and China keep denigrating each other for failed trade relations.
Bitcoin dominance leads market to total collapse
The Crypto market reaches the end of the week stuck in the process of technical consolidation. The $12,000 level currently appears as a mighty challenge for Bitcoin as it continues to increase its market dominance.