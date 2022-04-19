FX option expiries for April 19 NY cut at 10:00 Eastern Time, via DTCC, can be found below.
- EUR/USD: EUR amounts
- 1.0800 1.1b
- 1.0850 379m
- 1.0900 1.2b
- 1.0930 832m
- GBP/USD: GBP amounts
- 1.3000 361m
- USD/JPY: USD amounts
- 127.50 250m
- 128.00 300m
- USD/CHF: USD amounts
- 0.9300 310m
- AUD/USD: AUD amounts
- 0.7400 769m
- USD/CAD: USD amounts
- 1.2590 1b
- 1.2625 675m
- EUR/GBP: EUR amounts
- 0.8500 334m
- 0.8650 446m
