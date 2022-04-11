FX option expiries for April 11 NY cut at 10:00 Eastern Time, via DTCC, can be found below.
- EUR/USD: EUR amounts
- 1.0750-55 1.02B
- 1.0775 230M
- 1.0800 848M
- 1.0825 554M
- 1.0850 662M
- 1.0925 492M
- 1.0950 379M
- GBP/USD: GBP amounts
- 1.3100 337M
- USD/JPY: USD amounts
- 122.00 595M
- 123.00 250M
- AUD/USD: AUD amounts
- 0.7595-00 400M
- NZD/USD: NZD amounts
- 0.6925 435M
- USD/CAD: USD amounts
- 1.2400 1.6B
