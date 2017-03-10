FX markets were confined to narrow ranges- ANZ

Analysts at ANZ explained that outside of NZD moves, an absence of data and speakers meant FX markets were confined to narrow ranges.

Key Quotes:

"There were no real new developments on the Catalonian situation, but Spanish PM Rajoy has said that he will speak on the situation next week.

Spanish yields continued to edge higher with the 10-year yield rising 3bps to 1.705%.

European bond spreads remain very well behaved implying little fall-out from the crisis. European bourses also remained firm with the DAX rising 0.6%, the CAC 40 up 0.3% and the FTSE 100 rising 0.4%. Given an absence of US data and Fed speakers, the S&P 500 was little changed (+0.1%).

The yield on the US 10-year note eased to 2.33%. Oil was quiet, with WTI off 0.3% at $50.4/bbl. Gold was unchanged, at $1272/oz."