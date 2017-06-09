FX markets are approaching a paradigm shift - ANZ

FX markets are approaching a paradigm shift - ANZBy Sandeep Kanihama
Daniel Been, Research Analyst at ANZ suggests that their strategic indicators are continuing to add weight to their view that FX markets are approaching a paradigm shift.
Key Quotes
“Official and funding liquidity have both peaked; while polarisation has touched unsustainably low levels, and underlying economic volatility has started to rise. All of this suggests that market volatility is troughing, and the next major move will be higher.”
“More tactically however, these indicators provide little information about how to manage currency risk in the next month. There, markets are caught between extended momentum and absent catalysts.”
“We think the USD has weakened too much and we cautiously maintain our long recommendations. But we prefer to look for tactical opportunities in crosses, utilising both relative economic views and short term models.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.