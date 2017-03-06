Further weakness expected around GBP – Danske Bank

Further weakness expected around GBP – Danske BankBy Pablo Piovano
In light of the recent price action around the Sterling, Senior Analyst at Danske Bank Mikael Milhoj believes EUR/GBP could accelerate its upside in the next months.
Key Quotes
“GBP fell to a seven-week low to the EUR on Friday, as the UK services PMI slipped to its lowest level since September, pointing towards a possible slowing of the UK economy”.
“EUR/GBP rose by 0.8% to 0.8639 and we expect to see further GBP weakness in coming months ahead of Theresa May’s plan to trigger Article 50 by the end of March. We forecast EUR/GBP at 0.87 in 1-3M”.
-
- R3 0.8660
- R2 0.8651
- R1 0.8644
- PP 0.8635
-
- S1 0.8628
- S2 0.8619
- S3 0.8612