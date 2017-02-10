Further uncertainty expected to weigh on GBP – Danske Bank

Senior Analyst at Danske bank Kristofer Lomholt sees the Sterling coming under further pressure in the next periods.

Key Quotes

“In the majors, EUR/GBP has grinded lower aided by rally in GBP/USD after stops was triggered above 1.2550”.

“After the UK government’s bill on starting Brexit negotiations was approved by a large majority in the Parliament’s lower house, the next stage is the upper house, which is scheduled to begin debating the bill on 20 February”.

“We still expect the GBP to come increasingly under pressure, as the triggering of the article 50 raises policy uncertainty”.