With low inflation expectations and a negative neutral real interest rate, current short and long yields are, in reality, not particularly low point out Dankse Bank analysts. They see there is no longer a gravitational or normalizing force that would tend to pull yields higher over time.
Key Quotes:
“There is no longer a trend inevitably pulling yields higher over time, and right now the economic cycle, in fact, points to lower yields rather than higher yields. Also, we are increasingly concerned that the trade war could dominate for a long time to come and that the US and China will not reach a solution – not even a truce.”
“We expect 10Y Bund and Treasury yields to fall further to minus 0.70% and 1.40%, respectively, in coming months, with risks on the downside. Risk appetite is set to be the primary determinant of yield levels on a 12M horizon. Risk appetite is currently low due to the trade conflict, and while we expect it to improve slightly over the next 12 months, yields are not likely to increase significantly and we definitely do not expect a change to an upward sloping trend in yields. After all, one swallow does not make a summer.”
“While we have become accustomed to low and falling (fluctuating) volatility in fixed income markets in recent years, the great uncertainty about the economy, risk appetite and monetary policy indicates we could see even bigger fluctuations for the remainder of 2019. 10Y Bund yields could be trading in a range of minus 0.8% to minus 0.2% on a 6M horizon.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD trades around 1.1200 amid market calm
EUR/USD is trading around 1.1200, consolidating. Markets are calmer after China has fixed the yuan at a stronger level than expected and despite its complaints about unfair US treatment.
GBP/USD is retreating on reports of elections immediately after Brexit
GBP/USD is trading around closer to 1.2100 after the FT reported that PM Boris Johnson will hold an election on November 1st, a day after a no-deal Brexit
USD/JPY: Not out of the woods yet, bias remains tilted in favour of bearish traders
Trade concerns and a slowing global economy continue to benefit the JPY’s safe-haven status. Bulls seemed unimpressed by a solid rebound in the US bond yields, improving risk sentiment.
Gold flat on Thursday, hovering near $1500
Gold prices are modestly off multi-year highs on Thursday, trading slightly below the $1500 area. The intraday tone is bearish but so far the correction has been limited.
Bitcoin is scaffolding in search of new highs
The current process is positive in the medium and long term. Ethereum has structures but needs fresh money. XRP continues at its particular ordeal.