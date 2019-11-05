Further easing in BoK not ruled out in the longer term – UOB

Ho Woei Chen, CFA, at UOB Group assessed the current monetary stance from the Bank of Korea (BoK).
Key Quotes
“South Korea’s CPI headed higher in October with headline inflation rebounding to 0.0% y/y (Bloomberg est: -0.3% y/y; Sep: -0.4%) after two months of deflation”.
“Going forth, we expect the headline CPI to continue hovering at low levels in November-December. YTD, headline and core inflation averaged 0.4% y/y and 0.9% y/y respectively. We expect the headline CPI to average 0.4% in 2019 and rise to 0.9% in 2020. This remains well below the Bank of Korea (BOK) target inflation rate of 2%”.
“Meanwhile, October’s trade data continued to point to a weak outlook. Exports and imports contracted by larger-than-expected -14.7% y/y and -14.6% y/y in October compared to consensus forecast of -13.6% and -13.7% respectively. The export and import contractions were also the sharpest in nearly four years (since January 2016)”.
“Despite the recovery in inflation from negative, CPI will remain soft into 2020 (UOB forecasts 2020 CPI at 0.9%) and thus keeps real interest rates well in the positive territory. This maintains the option for BOK to cut its interest rate further should these be required. There has been rhetoric to suggest that the BOK is prepared to consider cutting the benchmark rate lower from current record low of 1.25% though they are mindful of the effectiveness of further monetary easing on boosting growth. Governor Lee Ju-yeol also said that BOK is examining its policy tools other than interest rate but is not at the stage to consider quantitative easing”.
“After two interest rate cuts in July and October this year, we expect the BOK to stay its hands in November and early-2020 while we see further fiscal stimulus more likely should global outlook and the electronics industry stay weak next year”.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD consolidates on lower ground amid optimism about trade
EUR/USD is trading around 1.1130, consolidating its losses recorded late on Monday. The US and China are nearing an accord that may include removing tariffs. The US ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI is awaited.
GBP/USD trading below 1.29 after upbeat UK Services PMI
GBP/USD is trading below 1.29. UK Services PMI marginally beat expectations with 50 points. Election polls continue showing a substantial lead for the Conservatives.
USD/JPY sits near multi-day tops, bulls likely to aim towards 109.00 handle
Renewed US-China trade optimism weighed on the JPY’s safe-haven status. Bulls further took cues from some follow-through uptick in the US bond yields. Tuesday’s US ISM non-manufacturing PMI will be eyed for some trading impetus.
Gold: Flirting with 50-DMA pivotal point, just above $1500 mark
Gold edged lower for the second straight session on Tuesday and retreated farther from a resistance marked by the top end of a one-month-old trading range, retested last week.
US Service Sector October PMI Preview: That turned corner must be around here somewhere
Services PMI is estimated to rise to 53.4 in October from 52.6 in September. The business activity index is expected to slip to 55.0 from 55.2. Employment was 50.4 in and 53.1 in Aug. New orders were 53.7 in Sept and 60.3 in Aug.