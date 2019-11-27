FX Strategists at UOB Group still see extra downside in the pipeline for EUR/USD.
Key Quotes
24-hour view: “We expected EUR to “grind lower” yesterday but instead it went into a sort of stasis as it traded within a tight 20 pips range (between 1.1005 and 1.1025). The 20 pips range appears to be smallest 1-day range this year. The price action offers no fresh clues and EUR could continue to trade sideways. Expected range for today, 1.1005/1.1040”.
Next 1-3 weeks: “In our update from early last Friday (22 Nov, spot at 1.1065), we highlighted “upward pressure has eased” and “EUR is likely to continue to trade sideways between 1.1010 and 1.1115 for a while more”. However, EUR subsequently dropped sharply on Friday before extending its decline yesterday (25 Nov) and dipped below the bottom of the expected range (low of 1.1002). Downward momentum has picked up, albeit not by much. From here, EUR could trade with a downward bias towards 1.0965 even though the month-to-date low is expected to provide decent support for the next few days. Resistance is at 1.1035 but only a move above 1.1065 would indicate the current mild downward pressure has eased”.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Volatility gauge hits record low, focus on US data
EUR/USD's ATM volatility has hit record lows and the S&P 50 VIX has dropped to seven-month lows. Volatility will likely spike if the US-China trade talks falter. The US personal and corporate spending numbers will take precedence over the Q3 GDP numbers.
GBP/USD bears the burden of latest UK election polls amid broad USD strength
GBP/USD stays on the back foot amid shrinking lead of Tories in December election polls. The Conservative manifesto, comments from leaders gain criticism. Trade optimism seems to have favored the greenback ahead of a busy calendar.
USD/JPY stays bid above 200-DMA with eyes on monthly tops
USD/JPY remains positive around a two-week top amid optimism surrounding the US-China trade deal. The pair’s sustained trading beyond 200-day SMA favors run-up to monthly high, 110.00 round-figure.
Gold: Buyers look for confirmation of immediate falling wedge
The latest pullback from 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of late-October to early-November fall drags Gold prices downward to $1,459.70 during early Wednesday. The monthly bottom holds the key to further downside towards June high.
US Q3 GDP Second Estimate Preview: Stronger than predicted US growth
3rd qtr annualized GDP is projected to be unchanged at 1.9%, 2nd qtr GDP was 2.0%. 1st qtr was 3.1%. Stronger consumer spending in recent statistics may provide a boost to GDP. Business investment was moribund in the 3rd qtr.