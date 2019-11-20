Further downside in AUD/USD lost traction – UOB

FX Strategists at UOB Group suggested that extra selling pressure in the Aussie Dollar appears to have run out of steam.
Key Quotes
24-hour view: “We expected AUD to “trade sideways between 0.6785 and 0.6820” yesterday. However, AUD staged a surprisingly robust recovery after dipping to 0.6785 (high of 0.6835 during NY hours). While the rapid rebound appears to be running ahead of itself, there is scope for AUD to strengthen further. That said, any advance is viewed as a higher trading range of 0.6800/0.6845 (a sustained rise beyond 0.6845 is not expected for now)”.
Next 1-3 weeks: “When AUD plummeted early last Thursday (14 Nov, spot at 0.6810), we highlighted the downside risk even though we held the view that “any AUD weakness is likely limited to 0.6765”. When AUD extended its decline to 0.6770, we indicated on Friday (15 Nov, spot at 0.6785) “longer-term conditions are still rather oversold and the prospect for a sustained decline below 0.6765 is still not that high”. The relatively strong rebound in AUD yesterday (0.6829, +0.30%) reinforces our view. From here, the odds for further AUD weakness have diminished but only a break of 0.6845 (no change in ‘strong resistance’ level) would suggest the current weakness has stabilized”.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holding onto range amid trade tensions, ahead of FOMC minutes
EUR/USD is trading above 1.1050, within familiar ranges. The US Senate's support of Hong Kong protesters has aggravated tensions with China. The Federal Reserve's meeting minutes are eyed.
GBP/USD is on the back foot after the Johnson-Corbyn debate
GBP/USD is trading closer to 1.29, after Labour leader Corbyn beat expectations in his debate with PM Johnson. Further opinion polls are awaited.
USD/JPY: rising bets for a test of 108.00
The bearish note in USD/JPY stays well and sound so far this week. US-China trade concerns, Honk Kong turmoil add to JPY-buying. FOMC minutes will be the salient event later today.
Gold climbs to near 2-week tops, beyond $1475 supply zone
Gold edged higher through the early European session on Wednesday and climbed to near two-week tops, just above the $1475 region in the last hour.
FOMC Minutes October 29-30 Preview: Reinforcing the rate pause
The completion of the Federal Reserve’s “insurance policy”, so named by Chairman Powell, has bought the base rate to 1.50%-1.75% where it was a little more than a year ago on the first of May 2018.