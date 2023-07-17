Further Dollar selling is feasible with little in the way of event risk on the horizon – MUFG

In the week ahead, there are no major US economic data releases or events that are likely to trigger a reversal of the US Dollar weakening trend ahead of the Fed’s next policy meeting on 26th July.

The latest IMM positioning report revealed that Leveraged Funds have built up short USD exposure in recent weeks but the total size of short positions are relatively modest and leaves room for further speculative selling in the near-term. However, one limitation of the report is that it only shows positioning up to the 11th July, and it is likely that short positions will have been increased further last week.

The Dollar has continued to sell-off since and the USS Dollar Index has now reversed almost three-quarters of the move higher recorded between the January and September of last year. It still leaves room for the USD to continue correcting lower through the rest of this year.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.