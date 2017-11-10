Further AUD/USD weakness unlikely – UOB

Further AUD/USD weakness unlikely – UOBBy Pablo Piovano
According to FX Strategists at UOB Group, extra pullbacks in spot appear unlikely in the near term.
Key Quotes
24-hour view: “AUD traded sideways as expected, albeit at a narrower range than anticipated. The undertone has improved somewhat but it is too soon to expect a sustained up-move. This pair is more likely to continue to trade sideways but at a higher range of 0.7765/0.7810”.
Next 1-3 weeks: “The recent downward momentum is beginning to wane and from here, the odds for further AUD weakness have diminished. However, confirmation of a short-term low is only upon a break of 0.7835 (stop-loss level unchanged). A break of 0.7835 would not be surprising unless AUD can move and stay below last week’s low near 0.7730/35 within these 1 to 2 days”.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.