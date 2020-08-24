Fundamental forces favor downside in USD/JPY - JP Morgan

Analysts at JP Morgan are bearish on USD/JPY and have put in a stop loss at 107.69 in their short trade on the currency pair.
Subdued outflow of funds from Japan, USD-bearish environment due to fiscal impasse in Washington and deteriorating US-Japan real yield differential are factors that are likely to drive the currency pair lower, analysts said.
The anti-risk Japanese yen is also undervalued, analysts noted and added that the dollar remains 6% rich to its long-term average despite its recent depreciation.
USD/JPY is trading largely unchanged near 105.72 at press time, having put in a low of 104.18 on July 31.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
