FuelCell Energy Stock News and Forecast: Can FCEL stock go higher?

FuelCell Energy stock surges again on Monday, up nearly 20%.

FCEL stock is a well-followed retail name with resultant high volatility.

FCEL is in the right sector as climate change takes centre stage.

FuelCell Energy (FCEL) powered ahead on Monday with FCEL stock closing nearly 20% higher at $9.53. The catalyst is both technical, which we discuss further down this article, and also fundamental, with clean energy front and centre at the COP climate forum taking place in Glasgow, Scotland. G20 leaders met over the weekend to discuss climate change, adding to the impetus around the sector. Many clean energy stocks soared on Monday in anticipation of President Biden's stimulus bill.

FuelCell Energy (FCEL) stock news

This morning further tailwinds hit the wires with Reuters reporting that FuelCell and ExxonMobil (XOM) are to extend a joint development agreement to develop carbonate fuel cell technology. FuelCell and Exxon are to carry out a pilot test at Exxon's facility in Rotterdam. The technology from FuelCell can capture and produce power from carbon dioxide. The agreement is to continue until April 2022.

“ExxonMobil is working to develop breakthrough solutions in carbon capture, hydrogen and biofuels and identify commercially viable technologies the world will need to achieve the goals of the Paris Agreement,” said Vijay Swarup, vice president of research and development for ExxonMobil Research & Engineering Company.

FuelCell Energy (FCEL) stock forecast

Now down to the nitty-gritty of the chart. This is where it gets interesting, and with the benefit of hindsight we must wonder how we did not see this one coming.

Look at the FCEL chart below and we see the perfect wedge formation. A wedge usually will eventually lead to a breakout. When we examine the Relative Strength Index (RSI), we see a perfect divergence from the low in August and September not seeing a matching low in the RSI. This means it is a bullish divergence then. Finally, we put in a higher low, stage a false breakout of the $8.30 resistance but retrace to set a bullish higher low. This sets the stage for a proper breakout at $8.30, which we duly got on Monday when FCEL stock opened at $8.28 and powered on. This is as perfect a technical set-up as we have seen in some time.

So where to from here? Looking back is always easy. Looking forward, not soo much. To keep this bullish move intact, FCEL shares need to hold above the breakout point at $8.30. The next target of resistance is at $10.68 from the 200-day moving average and then $12.55 from the June high.