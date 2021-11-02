FuelCell Energy Stock News and Forecast: Can FCEL stock go higher?

- FuelCell Energy stock surges again on Monday, up nearly 20%.
- FCEL stock is a well-followed retail name with resultant high volatility.
- FCEL is in the right sector as climate change takes centre stage.
FuelCell Energy (FCEL) powered ahead on Monday with FCEL stock closing nearly 20% higher at $9.53. The catalyst is both technical, which we discuss further down this article, and also fundamental, with clean energy front and centre at the COP climate forum taking place in Glasgow, Scotland. G20 leaders met over the weekend to discuss climate change, adding to the impetus around the sector. Many clean energy stocks soared on Monday in anticipation of President Biden's stimulus bill.
FuelCell Energy (FCEL) stock news
This morning further tailwinds hit the wires with Reuters reporting that FuelCell and ExxonMobil (XOM) are to extend a joint development agreement to develop carbonate fuel cell technology. FuelCell and Exxon are to carry out a pilot test at Exxon's facility in Rotterdam. The technology from FuelCell can capture and produce power from carbon dioxide. The agreement is to continue until April 2022.
“ExxonMobil is working to develop breakthrough solutions in carbon capture, hydrogen and biofuels and identify commercially viable technologies the world will need to achieve the goals of the Paris Agreement,” said Vijay Swarup, vice president of research and development for ExxonMobil Research & Engineering Company.
FuelCell Energy (FCEL) stock forecast
Now down to the nitty-gritty of the chart. This is where it gets interesting, and with the benefit of hindsight we must wonder how we did not see this one coming.
Look at the FCEL chart below and we see the perfect wedge formation. A wedge usually will eventually lead to a breakout. When we examine the Relative Strength Index (RSI), we see a perfect divergence from the low in August and September not seeing a matching low in the RSI. This means it is a bullish divergence then. Finally, we put in a higher low, stage a false breakout of the $8.30 resistance but retrace to set a bullish higher low. This sets the stage for a proper breakout at $8.30, which we duly got on Monday when FCEL stock opened at $8.28 and powered on. This is as perfect a technical set-up as we have seen in some time.
So where to from here? Looking back is always easy. Looking forward, not soo much. To keep this bullish move intact, FCEL shares need to hold above the breakout point at $8.30. The next target of resistance is at $10.68 from the 200-day moving average and then $12.55 from the June high.
FCEL 1-day chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
