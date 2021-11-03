FuelCell Energy Stock News and Forecast: Can FCEL COP it?

FuelCell Energy stock gives up some recent gains on Tuesday.

FCEL options volume remains high with some large deals.

FCEL stock falls moderately on Tuesday but holds most of the recent gains.

Clean energy stocks, of which FuelCell (FCEL) is one, are in vogue right now as the G20 is fresh from a climate crisis meeting in Rome and the climate COP26 conference is making headlines in Glasgow. Perhaps making headlines for the wrong reasons as both leaders of the so-called free world, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and President Biden, have reportedly been spotted asleep at the conference. We all know conferences can be boring affairs, but really guys, this one is kind of important.

Anyway, we digress slightly from the task at hand, that of analyzing FCEL stock.

Just in case some of you are not familiar, FuelCell is a clean energy company involved in the manufacturing of energy platforms using hydrogen capture. It was caught up in the original meme stock frenzy at the start of 2021 when it rallied from $2 to $28 in a matter of weeks.

FuelCell (FCEL) stock news

Yesterday saw Exxon Mobil (XOM) and FuelCell extend an agreement on carbon capture and that certainly helped with bullish mentions on social media rising after the news hit the wires. Options volume like in many retail stocks remains elevated, but this did not stop an intraday turnaround in FCEL shares as they closed down just over 1%.

FuelCell (FCEL) stock forecast

The overall FCEL chart below remains accommodative to further gains with the bullish trend intact so long as $8.30 is held in our view. This is the recent breakout level and as we mentioned a follow-on from a beautiful technical setup. The stock was caught up in the original GameStop (GME) hype at the start of the year and the resultant share price fall for FCEL created a triangle formation.

The ever-decreasing range was coupled with a bullish divergence from the RSI, which set the scene for a breakout test higher. The first effort failed, but the retracement was to a higher low, another bullish sign. This set up the proper breakout, which occurred on Monday. While some may be disappointed with the lack of follow-through on Tuesday, this is fine so long as FCEL shares hold above the breakout point at $8.30. Consolidation after a 20% spike on Monday is not unexpected. The next target of resistance is at $10.68 from the 200-day moving average and then $12.55 from the June high.