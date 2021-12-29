FuelCell Energy Inc Stock Price and Forecast: FCEL earnings preview

- FuelCell Energy is due to report earnings on Wednesday before the market opens.
- FCEL stock had seen increased investor interest on news of POSCO Energy agreement.
- FCEL earnings report due to show EPS at -$0.04 and revenue of $21.86 million.
FuelCell is back gaining some trader interest this past week as initial reports of a settlement agreement with POSCO Energy were enthusiastically received. "We are extremely pleased to have reached a favorable agreement with POSCO which confirms our access to the Asian market for FuelCell Energy," said Jason Few, president and CEO of FuelCell. This was on Monday of this week. The shares did rally but momentum could not be sustained and the shares eventually finished Monday at $6.30 for a loss of 2.48%.
FuelCell Energy (FCEL) stock news
The stock was up nearly 3% but failed to hold those gains on Monday. Tuesday saw more losses with FCEL shares closing nearly 7% lower at $5.87. Earnings today take on greater than ever importance as the stock reels from a total lack of momentum. This is a retail-driven stock so momentum is the key driver of price performance. FuelCell (FCEL) is expected to release results just before the opening on Wednesday. Earnings per share (EPS) are expected to show a loss of $0.04 on revenue of $21.86 million. Revenue for the previous quarter came in at $26 million so the bar has been set low in terms of expectations. Revenue has been steadily growing but earnings have been volatile.
FuelCell Energy (FCEL) stock forecast
A powerful and steady downtrend at play here for some time. The news of the agreement with Posco Energy initially saw some enthusiasm before this was completely overcome with selling pressure. Momentum is clearly weak here. A potential good news story resulting in a weak rally and strong reactionary selling. Not positive. Earnings would need to be extremely surprising to turn this around. The first resistance would be a close above $6.58, which is probably the short term pivot.
FCEL chart, 4 hour
The daily chart shows a strong negative trend but the close yesterday at $5.87 is just on support from the last low of $5.86 back in October. This is a small crumb of comfort but a break of this support would lead to fresh losses with sub $5 likely targetted. RSI and MACD bot confirm the weakening trend.
FCEL chart, daily
Like this article? Help us with some feedback by answering this survey:
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends rally to fresh weekly highs above 1.1350
The EUR/USD pair bounced from 1.1271 to trade as high as 1.1368. Year-end flows are playing against the greenback despite US Treasury yields keeping raising. Wall Street fights following losses in the previous sessions.
GBP/USD flirts with 1.3500 amid the broad dollar’s weakness
GBP/USD accelerated north and touched 1.3499, before retreating some. Nevertheless, the Pound is among the strongest dollar’s rivals, helped by optimism Brexit news and the government decision to skip tighter coronavirus-related measures.
Gold drops below $1,800 pressured by rising US T-bond yields
After spending the Asian session in a tight range above $1,800, gold came under renewed bearish pressure and started to decline toward $1,790. The 10-year US Treasury bond yield is holding in the positive territory on Wednesday, not allowing XAU/USD to erase its losses.
Ethereum price flashes bullish technical signal as ETH offers hope of recovery
Ethereum price has continued to consolidate in a continuation pattern since early December. A technical indicator suggests that ETH could be ready for a bounce. Ethereum could surge 22% if the token slices above $4,099.
US Consumer Inflation in 2022: The uninvited guest takes up residence Premium
Inflation hit the American economy like a bolt from the blue in 2021. In January consumer prices were trundling along at 1.4% a year. COVID-19, lockdowns, supply and labor shortages and government liquidity are culprits.