FuelCell Energy Inc Stock Price and Forecast: FCEL earnings preview

FuelCell Energy is due to report earnings on Wednesday before the market opens.

FCEL stock had seen increased investor interest on news of POSCO Energy agreement.

FCEL earnings report due to show EPS at -$0.04 and revenue of $21.86 million.

FuelCell is back gaining some trader interest this past week as initial reports of a settlement agreement with POSCO Energy were enthusiastically received. "We are extremely pleased to have reached a favorable agreement with POSCO which confirms our access to the Asian market for FuelCell Energy," said Jason Few, president and CEO of FuelCell. This was on Monday of this week. The shares did rally but momentum could not be sustained and the shares eventually finished Monday at $6.30 for a loss of 2.48%.

FuelCell Energy (FCEL) stock news

The stock was up nearly 3% but failed to hold those gains on Monday. Tuesday saw more losses with FCEL shares closing nearly 7% lower at $5.87. Earnings today take on greater than ever importance as the stock reels from a total lack of momentum. This is a retail-driven stock so momentum is the key driver of price performance. FuelCell (FCEL) is expected to release results just before the opening on Wednesday. Earnings per share (EPS) are expected to show a loss of $0.04 on revenue of $21.86 million. Revenue for the previous quarter came in at $26 million so the bar has been set low in terms of expectations. Revenue has been steadily growing but earnings have been volatile.

FuelCell Energy (FCEL) stock forecast

A powerful and steady downtrend at play here for some time. The news of the agreement with Posco Energy initially saw some enthusiasm before this was completely overcome with selling pressure. Momentum is clearly weak here. A potential good news story resulting in a weak rally and strong reactionary selling. Not positive. Earnings would need to be extremely surprising to turn this around. The first resistance would be a close above $6.58, which is probably the short term pivot.

FCEL chart, 4 hour

The daily chart shows a strong negative trend but the close yesterday at $5.87 is just on support from the last low of $5.86 back in October. This is a small crumb of comfort but a break of this support would lead to fresh losses with sub $5 likely targetted. RSI and MACD bot confirm the weakening trend.

FCEL chart, daily