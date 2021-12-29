FuelCell Energy Inc Stock Price and Forecast: FCEL earnings miss big

"We finished fiscal year 2021 with slightly lower revenue compared to fiscal year 2020, but we continued to make important progress on our in-flight projects as well as new technology and applications under development, such as the successful demonstration of the effectiveness of our solid oxide fuel cell," said Mr. Jason Few, President and CEO. "Since the end of fiscal year 2021, we have favorably resolved our legal proceedings with POSCO Energy Co., Ltd. and clarified our access to the Asian market. We have also advanced through commissioning our 7.4 megawatt power platform located at the U.S. Navy Submarine Base in Groton, CT and our 7.4 megawatt power platform in Yaphank, NY. And, importantly, we extended our joint development agreement with ExxonMobil Research and Engineering Company until April 30, 2022."

FuelCell Energy (FCEL) reported earnings before the market openeind on Wednesday. EArnings per share (EPS) came in at a loss of $0.07 verssus forecasts for a loss of $0.04. Revenue came in at $13.9 million versus forecasts for $21.86 million.

