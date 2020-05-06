FTSE MIB: Broader bearish outlook – Credit Suisse

The rebound in Italy MIB remains seen as a corrective move higher and with a large top in place, analysts at Credit Suisse look for the trend to turn lower again.
Key quotes
“Italy FTSE MIB failed to rise above 18,000 and remains capped at 18,480 – the 38.2% retracement of the Q1 collapse. With a large bear ‘wedge’ in place, we look for this to ideally cap and for the trend to turn lower again.”
“Below 16,313 is needed to complete a near-term top to suggest the recovery is over, re-exposing the low at 14,153.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD dips below 1.08 amid ECB poor EZ data, dollar strength
EUR/USD is battling to hold onto 1.08 amid poor eurozone Services PMIs and German Factory Orders. The greenback is gaining ground ahead of the all-important US ADP Non-Farm Payrolls report.
GBP/USD dives below 1.24 ahead of UK lockdown decision
GBP/USD has fallen below 1.24. The UK is set to decide on the next lockdown steps amid improving statistics and pressure from business to reopen. The dollar is advancing amid fears for the global economy. UK Construction PMI crashed to 8.2 points.
Forex Today: Trump stokes tensions with China, euro licking its wounds, ADP Non-Farm Payrolls eyed
The market mood is mixed with the dollar and yen consolidating their gains while oil is on the back foot and stocks remain cautiously optimistic. US President Donald Trump continued stoking tensions with China, and ADP's Non-Farm Payrolls are eyed.
Gold: Supported above $1700 after $8 drop, US ADP in focus
Gold prices (XAU/USD) are consolidating in a tight range above $1700, having plunged nearly $8 in Asia after investors cheered the news of the global economies re-opening up from the coronavirus lockdowns.
Oil Price Forecast: WTI sees a fresh spike above $25 ahead of EIA data
WTI (June futures on Nymex) caught a fresh bid-wave and spiked to a fresh session high of $25.67. The bulls, however, failed to capitalize on the move higher and remained below the monthly high of $26.08 reached in Asia earlier this Wednesday.