Dax 40 March is forming a sideways consolidation as volatility decreases, which is normal in both a bull & bear trend. We do not know how long this process will take but there is definitely no sell signal at this stage.

We held a range of about 250 ticks last week so there are few decent trading opportunities until we see some movement again.

FTSE 100 March holding a 100 tick range last week so same levels apply for today as we wait for a move.

Remember when support is broken it usually acts as resistance & vice-versa.

Today's analysis

Dax March held a 115 tick range on Friday. Support at 15000/14950 (a low for the day just 33 tocks above yesterday) with a bounce from here to target minor resistance at 15170/200. If we continue higher look for strong resistance at the January high of 15300/330. Shorts need stops above 15380. A break higher is a buy signal.

First support again at 15000/14950. A break lower targets 14870/850 then strong support at 14770/720.

FTSE March longs at first support at 7695/75 worked perfectly yesterday as we establish a sideways trend for an easy 50 tick profit on the bounce to strong resistance at 7745/65. (A high for the day here yesterday in fact) - Shorts need stops above 7785. A break higher is a buy signal targeting 7825 before a retest of 7850/60.

First support again at 7695/75. Longs need stops below 7865.

Emini S&P March reversed from my next target & 1 month rising trend line resistance at 4095/4100 to hit first support at 4045/35. A low for the day here but longs need stops below 4025.

Nasdaq March wiped out all of Friday's strong gains as we establish a new sideways range.

Emini Dow Jones March clearly in a sideways pattern for 2 months.

Emini S&P March held 1 month rising trend line resistance at 4095/4100 today after that 100 point jump I expected by the end of the week. The bearish engulfing candle on the 1 hour chart triggered a move to first support at 4045/35 exactly as predicted. Longs need stops below 4025. A break lower meets a buying opportunity at 4000/3990. Longs need stops below 3980.

Longs at 4045/35 can target 4075, perhaps as far as resistance at 4100/4110. A break higher can retest the December high at 4140/45.

Nasdaq March bearish engulfing candle on the 1 hour chart triggered a move to the downside exactly as predicted to first support at 12000/11950, with a low for the day right here. Longs need stops below 11850. A break lower today can target 11730/700.

A bounce from first support at 12000/11950 targets 12300 then 12460/480.

Emini Dow Jones hit my next target of 34180/200 on Friday then reversed on Monday breaking support at 33980/930 to hit my next target of 33800/750, with a low for the day exactly here. A break below 33700 however risks a slide to 33500/450.

We should have strong resistance at 34150/200. Shorts need stops above 34300.