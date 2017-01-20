FTSE 100 -0.07% on the day; IBEX 35, CAC 40, DAX all steady

Trump's inauguration speech has all the focus in today's market sessions all over the world. Furthermore, a few news events during the European session had little to offer to spark volatility. Germany's PPI MoM-YoY printed as expected figure at 0.4% and 1.0%, both results priced in by investors. Later, UK's retail sales printed across the board negative figures where Retails Sales ex-Fuel YoY clocked -4.9% vs. 7.6% consensus and Retail Sales YoY went down the same road at -4.3%.

Today's trading session has ended on a positive tone for European indexes as the FTSE 100 trading at 7203.21, down -0.07% on the day, having posted a daily high at 7221.01 and low at 7193.73. Later the IBEX 35 trading at 9383.80, up +0.05% having posted a daily high at 9439.00 and low at 9345.20, then the DAX trading at 11612.58, up +0.14% having posted a daily high at 11636.79 and low at 11547.04, and finally the CAC 40 trading at 4851.75, up +0.22% on the day, having posted a daily high at 4869.38 and low at 4818.88.

Automobile industry and Trump

Bloomberg reports, "He has been able to claim success. Automakers have said they’ll move at least symbolic amounts of production from Mexico to the U.S. after Trump’s attacks on Ford Motor Co., General Motors Co. and Toyota Motor Corp. Defense contractors have begun negotiating costs for the country’s most expensive weapons after public scrutiny by the president-elect. Obamacare is on its way toward at least a partial repeal, even if Trump and Republicans have yet to agree on a replacement."

It continues, "As president, Trump faces a short window to deliver on the big promises that brought him to office -- construction of a border wall paid for by Mexico, an improved health-care system, an economic boom. If he fails, he’ll become the latest -- albeit most spectacular -- in a long line of "outsider" politicians to find themselves brought to heel by Washington."

Europe's winners: BT Group, Deutsche Lufthansa, Commerzbank

Nasdaq reports, "In equities, decliners on London's FTSE 100 Index were led by postal delivery company Royal Mail, 2.6% lower, followed by pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca and supermarket operator Tesco, both 1.8% lower. Miner Anglo American was 1.6% lower. Gainers on the index were led by corrugated packaging company Smurfit Kappa Group, 2.3% higher, followed by London Stock Exchange Group, up by 1.7% and Whitbread, a hospitality company, 1.5% higher. Telecommunications company BT Group was up by 1.4%."

The report continues, "On Frankfurt's DAX, Commerzbank was up by 3.7%, followed by airline operator Deutsche Lufthansa, up by 3.1% and Deutsche Bank, 2.0% higher. ThyssenKrupp, a Germany-based diversified industrial company, was 0.9% higher. Decliners were led by Deutsche Boerse, an international financial marketplace operator, 1.3% lower, followed by Linde, a gas and engineering company, down by 1.2% and Continental, an automotive supplier, 0.7% lower. Technology company SAP was 0.5% lower."

