FTEK Stock Price: Fuel Tech Inc may present a buy opportunity with post-doubling correction

- NASDAQ: FTEK is set to fall on Wednesday after more than doubling on Tuesday.
- Robust earnings have catapulted FuelTech Inc shares higher.
- Hopes for a Biden boom for green stocks are also fueling the surge.
Even the most efficient motor needs to slow down from time to time – Fuel Tech Inc (NASDAQ: FTEK) is set to drop by over 16% on Thursday, according to premarket data. Shares of the Warrenville, Illinois-based firm are changing hands at just above $5 in early trade, down from the closing price of $6.04 on Tuesday.
The potential fall comes after FTEK stocks more than doubled on Tuesday, surging by a whopping 114%. The jump is an extended response to FuelTech's earnings report published earlier in the month. Consolidated revenues increased by 26.4% to $8.2 million in the previous period. Moreover, gross margins leaped to 72.4% of revenues. Excluding a settlement, the gap remains substantial at 40.7%.
The bottom line also improved due to a cost-cutting exercise, leaving FuelTech's total cash at $11.8 million at the end of the quarter.
Another, more immediate factor for the most recent surge comes from outgoing President Donald Trump's authorization to begin the transition to President-elect Joe Biden. Lower political tensions have lifted the broader stock market but also have an outsized impact on green companies.
The incoming administration is set to prioritize the climate emergency, dedicating as much as $2 trillion to sustainable energy infrastructure plans. Small companies with large potential like FuelTech with its Air Pollution Control (APC) products, are there to benefit.
FTEK stock forecast
The upcoming drop may serve as a buying opportunity. Even after the surge, the firm's market capitalization is just under $150 million. That is minuscule in comparison to the potential demand for green technologies in the world's largest economy.
The next upside target is the 52-week high of $7.04. Some support is at $2.82, the pre-doubling closing price.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
