FT: Core inflation has returned to Japan for the first time since 2015

FT: Core inflation has returned to Japan for the first time since 2015By Dhwani Mehta
The Financial Times (FT) offer fresh insights on the latest Japanese inflation data released earlier today.
Key Points:
Core inflation has returned to Japan for the first time since 2015
Consumer prices excluding fresh food rising by 0.1 per cent in January (y/y)
Driven by energy - petrol prices jumped 9.2 per cent
“The data suggest price pressures in Japan are picking up again with the recovery of global commodity prices and a slide in the yen since the election of US president Donald Trump, giving the BoJ renewed hope of hitting its 2 per cent inflation target.”