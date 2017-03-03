FT: Core inflation has returned to Japan for the first time since 2015

The Financial Times (FT) offer fresh insights on the latest Japanese inflation data released earlier today.

Key Points:

Core inflation has returned to Japan for the first time since 2015

Consumer prices excluding fresh food rising by 0.1 per cent in January (y/y)

Driven by energy - petrol prices jumped 9.2 per cent

“The data suggest price pressures in Japan are picking up again with the recovery of global commodity prices and a slide in the yen since the election of US president Donald Trump, giving the BoJ renewed hope of hitting its 2 per cent inflation target.”