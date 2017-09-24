Friday US close: the USD was mixed - ANZ

Analysts at ANZ noted that the end of last week saw equities trade in narrow ranges on thin volumes, the USD was mixed, global yields fell 1-2bps, and commodities were biased higher.

Key Quotes:

"US stocks were largely unchanged with telcos offsetting declines in healthcare and materials. A late announcement by Senator McCain that he would not support the Graham-Cassidy bill drove insurance stocks higher. In Europe, equities rose, with gains concentrated in the UK as the GBP slipped. The USD was mixed, appreciating against the GBP after Theresa May’s speech and gaining on the CAD after weaker headline CPI and retail sales figures. Global yields were little changed with Fed comments from Williams, George, and Kaplan having minimal impact. Oil rallied about a half percent and gold pressed higher to just shy of USD1300/oz."