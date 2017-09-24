Friday US close: the USD was mixed - ANZ

Friday US close: the USD was mixed - ANZBy Ross J Burland
Analysts at ANZ noted that the end of last week saw equities trade in narrow ranges on thin volumes, the USD was mixed, global yields fell 1-2bps, and commodities were biased higher.
Key Quotes:
"US stocks were largely unchanged with telcos offsetting declines in healthcare and materials. A late announcement by Senator McCain that he would not support the Graham-Cassidy bill drove insurance stocks higher. In Europe, equities rose, with gains concentrated in the UK as the GBP slipped. The USD was mixed, appreciating against the GBP after Theresa May’s speech and gaining on the CAD after weaker headline CPI and retail sales figures. Global yields were little changed with Fed comments from Williams, George, and Kaplan having minimal impact. Oil rallied about a half percent and gold pressed higher to just shy of USD1300/oz."
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.