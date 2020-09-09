French Trade Minister warns UK on Brexit level playing field – FT

A Brexit deal remains distance so long as the UK refrains from adhering to the rules that would ensure a level playing field in trade with the EU, said the French Trade Minister Franck Riester in a Financial Times (FT) interview.

Additional quotes

"There's a game of bluff going on"

"We'll try to stay calm and serene but firmly behind the line of the EU27 . . . In any deal, in the end there is a compromise that can come into play.”

“But that is unattainable for the moment because the UK is not moving on the essential matter, which is the ability to ensure that trade is fair."

Market reaction

The pound ignores the downbeat remarks, as GBP/USD attempts recovery from six-week lows of 1.2951 to now trade at 1.2967, still down 0.14% on the day.