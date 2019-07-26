French President Macron to discuss Brexit with UK PM Johnson in coming weeks - Reuters

According to an official from French President Macron's Elysee office said on Friday, Macron will discuss Brexit in the coming weeks with new UK Prime Minister (PM) Boris Johnson, Reuters reports.

Macron has invited Johnson to France for a visit in the next few weeks, the official said.

The official added the two leaders had spoken on Thursday, and that Macron's talks with Johnson over Brexit would be "in regards to the demands of the European Union" regarding Brexit.