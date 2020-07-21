French Pres. Macron: The recovery plan is an historic change in Europe

Following the statement by the European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on the Recovery Fund deal, French President Emmanuel Macron said that the recovery plan is a historic change in Europe.

Summit's conclusions truly historic.

In negotiations there were difficulties.

I'm convinced that our recovery plan and budget can meet challenge of COVID-19 crisis.

The recovery plan is an historic change in Europe.

It's the first time we put these resources behind common objectives.

We made concessions so we could have a deal.

Some member states started out saying we oppose common debt, but they accepted it.

The compromises that were made were proportional and necessary to obtain good recovery plan.

There is no perfect world, but I know we made progress.

I have no regrets about the deal.

I think we can legitimately rejoice.