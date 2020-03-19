French Pres. Macron offers 'full support' for latest ECB measures

In a statement published via Twitter on Thursday, French President Macron said that he supports the European Central Bank’s (ECB) latest monetary stimulus measures aimed at helping the eurozone fight the coronavirus crisis.

Macron tweeted: “Full support for the exceptional measures taken this evening by the ECB. It is now up to us, the European states, to step up to the plate via our budgetary interventions and to show a bigger financial solidarity at the heart of the eurozone.”