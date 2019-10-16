French Pres. Macron: Hopes Brexit deal can be signed off tomorrow

'All systems are GO' is the call from EU leaders with respect to Brexit with the French Presedent now crossing the airways who is sounding confirdent that a Brexit deal is being finalised, commenting in recent trade:

Brexit agreement is being finalised.

Hopes Brexit deal can be signed off tomorrow.

Wants to believe’ Brexit agreement is being finalised, hopes deal can be signed off tomorrow.

FX implications:

It is now down to Parliament which is the clincher for the Pound. "Our favoured view is that early elections and Brexit delay are likely before a deal is eventually passed. For this reason our central view is that EUR/GBP is likely to be trading in the 0.90 area on a 1 to 3-month view, before GBP recovers ground into the new year. However, we will be reviewing these forecasts early next week in light of the events over the next few days," analysts at Rabobank explained.