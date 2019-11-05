Speaking in Shanghai on Tuesday, the French President Emmanuel Macron said that he hopes for a US-China agreement which reduces tensions and protects the European Union (EU) interests, per Reuters.

He called on China's President Xi to 'consolidate and reinforce' the opening of the Chinese market, in his speech.

On the US-China trade update, China urged the Trump administration to remove the previously imposed tariffs before signing the Phase One of the deal, as per Politico. In response to this, the Financial Times (FT) reported that the US officials were debating whether to drop some existing tariffs on Chinese goods as a concession to seal a partial deal.

With the trade optimism emerging the main market theme so far this Tuesday, the market mood remains lifted. Therefore, USD/JPY is in multi-day tops near 108.80 region while S&P 500 futures regain poise and trade 0.25% firmer alongside modest gains in the US Treasury yields.