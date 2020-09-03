French PM Castex: New economic recovery plan to help tackle unemployment

The new economic recovery plan will help in the fight to tackle unemployment, said French Prime Minister (PM) Jean Castex on Thursday.

He said that the government wants to avoid job redundancies as much as possible in the French economy, hoping that the economic recovery plan will create 160K jobs by 2021.

PM Castex reiterated that France will invest massively in hydrogen.

His comments follow a EUR100 billion ($118.3 billion) stimulus plan rolled out to cushion the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

EUR/USD breaches 1.1800 support

EUR/USD is extending losses towards the key 1.1760 support, as the ECB's jawboning on the exchange rate continues to weigh on the common currency. A broad dollar rebound also adds to the weight on the spot.