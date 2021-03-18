French PM Castex: New COVID measures to take effect Friday night in 16 departments regions

French Prime Minister Jean Castex announced on Thursday that they will be introducing new coronavirus-related restriction measures in 16 department regions, as reported by Reuters. France reported 38,501 and 34,998 new coronavirus infections on Wednesday and Thursday, respectively.

Key takeaways

"New measures will take effect from Friday night and will last for a month."

"Greater Paris region concerned by this lockdown."

"Schools will remain open."

"Essential goods shops, including bookstores, will remain open."

"Outdoor activities permitted in a 10-km range."

"Interregional travel not authorised."

"Night curfew will now start at 7 pm instead of 6 pm."

Market reaction

The shared currency showed little to no reaction to these comments. As of writing, the EUR/USD pair was down 0.46% on a daily basis at 1.1923.