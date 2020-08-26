French PM Castex: Economic recovery plan to be unveiled on September 3

The economic recovery plan to be presented on September 3, said the newly-appointed French Prime Minister (PM) Jean Castex said in a statement on Wednesday.

Further comments

“2 billion euros will be given over to help the French cultural sector as part of the government's broader economic recovery plan.”

“Virus has not gone down in terms of its virulence.”

“Reiterates that in an ideal scenario, authorities would do all they could to avoid new lockdowns, but all scenarios being envisaged.”

France reported 3,304 new Covid-19 cases, as on Tuesday. The peak for this month was at +4897.

EUR/USD: Range play intact

EUR/USD is posting small losses to trade around 1.1800 amid a minor bounce attempted by the US dollar across the board. Focus shifts to the US Durable Goods data and Thursday’s Jackson Hole Symposium.