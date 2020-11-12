French PM Castex: COVID-19 hospitalisations is now higher than April peak

Presently, one out of every four deaths in France is linked to coronavirus, French Prime Minister (PM) Jean Castex said on Thursday, as reported by Reuters.

Additional takeaways

"One person is being admitted to hospital every 30 seconds at present in France."

"We can observe a 55% reduction in Paris metro traffic following latest lockdown measures."

"We can do more in terms of making people work from home."

"COVID-19 hospitalisations is now higher than April peak."

"Evolution of new confirmed COVID cases has slowed down a bit over the last week."

"This is a positive development regarding COVID-19 in France, but we must remain prudent."

"Keeping the lockdown strategy unchanged for the next 15 days at least."

"We do not want to yield to pressure from those looking to lighten lockdown measures."

"We need to continue to provide massive economic support to shops and businesses that have been forced to close."

Market reaction

The EUR/USD pair largely ignored those comments and was last seen losing 0.3% on a daily basis at 1.1812.