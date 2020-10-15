French PM Castex: 46% of hospital beds in Paris occupied by COVID patients

46% of hospital beds in Pair are now occupied by COVID-19 patients, French Prime Minister (PM) Jean Castex noted on Thursday, as reported by Reuters.

"The only possible COVID strategy is to slow down the spread of the virus, adding more ICU beds is not feasible," Castex added. On Wednesday, French President Emmanuel Macron announced that they will start imposing nightly curfews in major cities from Saturday for four weeks.

Additional takeaways

"People can leave home despite curfew to go to work, to take a train or airplane, go to hospital or pharmacy, even to walk the dog but a document will have to be shown."

"Delivering restaurant food will still be allowed during the curfew."

"All private parties, such as weddings and student evenings, are banned during the health state of emergency."

Market reaction

The EUR/USD pair extended its daily slide after these comments and was last seen losing 0.45% at 1.1692.