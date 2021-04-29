French Health Ministry: Detected first cases of Indian covid-19 variant

France's Health Ministry said in a statement late on Thursday that France has detected its first cases of contamination with the B.1.617 variant of the novel coronavirus.
The variant is present in India and it has raised alarms after it was identified as a double mutant.
A first case, involving a woman who travelled to India and is living in southwestern France, was confirmed on Thursday, the ministry said.
Two other people who travelled to India were infected with the so-called Indian variant in southeastern France, the ministry also said.
The World Health Organization said earlier in the week that a variant of Covid-19 feared to be contributing to a surge in coronavirus cases in India has been found in over a dozen countries.
India is facing surging new cases and deaths in the pandemic, and fears are rising that the variant could be contributing to the unfolding catastrophe and has contributed to a surge in global cases to 147.7 million.
The virus has now killed more than 3.1 million people worldwide.
The WHO acknowledged that its preliminary modelling based on sequences submitted to GISAID indicates “that B.1.617 has a higher growth rate than other circulating variants in India, suggesting potential increased transmissibility".
At the margin, his could be a risk of news, especially affecting the euro.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds above 1.2100 but loses momentum
The EUR/USD pair retains monthly gains after topping 1.2149 but seems unable to break higher. Upbeat US data failed to boost the greenback.
GBP/USD retreats from highs as US yields rise
GBP/USD is trading around 1.3950, off the highs. US yields have been rising after components of US GDP showed robust growth. Concerns about Northern Ireland are weighing on the pound.
Gold: Bears seeking a daily close below the support
From a daily perspective, the trapped environment is blocking a test of the weekly resistance and weekly support. The daily downside wick is bearish, however, and could well be filled in for a restest of the weekly support ahead of a downward continuation within the broader bearish trend.
Ethereum price presses higher while ETH technology used by EIB for digital notes
Ethereum price presses higher after convincingly holding the critical February high during the correction this month. The bullish outlook remains in place with the psychologically important $3,000 in the crosshairs.
Can the Fed keep US rates in check?
The powerful US economic expansion would, in normal times, have the Treasury market shooting interest rates higher. The Fed is determined to prevent rising yields from crippling the US recovery.