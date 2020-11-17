French Health Minister: Travel restrictions will not be lifted on December 1

The travel restrictions will not be lifted on December 1, French Health Minister Olivier Véran reaffirmed on Tuesday even after acknowledging that “we are in a phase where the pandemic is easing.”

Additional comments

“We are regaining control over the virus situation.”

“But too early to be claiming victory.”

“The virus is circulating a bit less rapidly than it did earlier at the start of lockdown.”

“Cannot give any dates regarding end to lockdown for now.”

“As of now, don't think it is appropriate to allow shops to reopen on 27 November.”

Market reaction

The euro remains unaffected by the above comments, as EUR/USD keeps its range play intact around 1.1850, as markets rethink the optimism over the vaccine progress amid rising coronavirus risks globally.