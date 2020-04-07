French Health Minister: Not yet at the stage of the peak of COVID-19 epidemic

In an interview with broadcaster BFM TV on Tuesday, French Health Minister Olivier Veran said, “we are not yet at the stage of the peak of the COVID-19 epidemic.

"We are still in a worsening phase of the epidemic," Veran said.

France's coronavirus figures on Monday showed that the rate of increase in fatalities at almost 9,000 jumped after several days of slowing.

EUR/USD trades firmer

EUR/USD cheers falling coronavirus cases in the Euro area and surprisingly upbeat German industrial output figures for February. The spot is last seen trading at 1.0833, up 0.41% on a daily basis.