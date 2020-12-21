French Health Minister: Coronavirus vaccines should work against new covid strain

Offering much-needed conciliatory remarks, French Health Minister Olivier Veran said that the current coronavirus vaccines are expected to be effective in countering the new covid strain detected in the UK, in an interview with Europe 1 radio on Monday.

“In theory, there is no reason to think that the vaccine should not be effective,” he said.

This comes after the UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson imposed an effective lockdown in England and reversed plans to ease curbs over Christmas, as the new covid strain is up to 70% more transmissible than the original.