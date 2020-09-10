French Govt Scientific Advisor: Not expecting any effective vaccine against COVID-19 until Q1 2021

The Head of the French government Scientific Advisory Council, Professor Jean-François Delfraissy, said on Thursday, he does not expect any effective vaccine against COVID-19 until the first quarter of 2021.

Additional quotes

“French public is showing too much 'laxism' on coronavirus safety.”

“Must do everything to avoid lockdowns.”

These comments come as France registered 8,577 confirmed cases on Wednesday, the second biggest daily increase since the epidemic outbreak in the country, according to the country’s Health Ministry.

EUR/USD firmer ahead of ECB

EUR/USD rises 0.24% to trade at 1.1830, buoyed by the ECB’s economic optimism and broad dollar weakness.