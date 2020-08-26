French Govt Adviser: Second wave of coronavirus could hit in November

In an interview with France 2 television on Wednesday, Professor Jean-François Delfraissy, Head of the scientific council that advises the government on the pandemic, a second wave of the coronavirus pandemic could hit France in November.

He said: “There are fears of a second wave in November.”

His comments come after the city of Marseille tightened restrictions to contain the outbreak.

Earlier today, the French Prime Minister (PM) Jean Castex said, “virus has not gone down in terms of its virulence.”

EUR/USD off the lows

EUR/USD hit fresh session lows at 1.1801 amid unabated US dollar buying across the board while growing virus fears across Europe add to the weight on the common currency.

The spot was last seen trading at 1.1812, still down 0.17% on the day.